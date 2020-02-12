CHICAGO (CBS) — Four freshman students suffered an overdose at Curie High School, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The nature of the overdose was not known, but officials said the students, all 14 or 15 years old, ate something that made them sick.
Fire officials called five ambulances to the school, 4959 S Archer Ave., in the Archer Heights neighborhood.
Three students were transported to either Mount Sinai or Holy Cross hospitals in good condition.
One student was picked up by a parent.
The incident happened around noon in a classroom, according to dispatch reports.
Developing …