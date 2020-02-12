CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra train hit a car on the Southwest Side Thursday, leaving four people seriously injured and halting the SouthWest Service Line.
Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted at 87th Street and Pulaski Road in the Ashburn community.
The Fire Department said two people were sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Two more were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and those people’s conditions were described as “grave.”
Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near the Ashburn station at 83rd Street and Central Park Avenue.
The duration of the delay was not known.