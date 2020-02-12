  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ashburn, Metra, Metra Train, Southwest Side, Train Hits Car


CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra train hit a car on the Southwest Side Thursday, leaving four people seriously injured and halting the SouthWest Service Line.

Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted at 87th Street and Pulaski Road in the Ashburn community.

The Fire Department said two people were sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Two more were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and those people’s conditions were described as “grave.”

CHECK: Metra Updates

Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near the Ashburn station at 83rd Street and Central Park Avenue.

The duration of the delay was not known.