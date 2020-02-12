CHICAGO (CBS) — A man called police Thursday to report that someone shoved a stolen ATM into his garage and then left.
Around 2:10 p.m., police were called to the 9600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood when a man reported a burglary.
The 32-year-old man told police that he noticed the door to his garage had been forced open, and then someone had put an ATM in the garage.
The ATM showed visible signs of damage, police said.
Police did not provide any indication of where the ATM might have been stolen from or whether they know.
Area South detectives were investigating late Wednesday.