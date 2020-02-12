CHICAGO (CBS) — Armed carjackings, robberies, shootings, police chases – these are just some of the crimes of which crews of teens have been accused in recent weeks.

At least 10 police departments are trying to determine a possible link.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar on Wednesday introduced us to some of the teens and their serious crimes.

Candace Jordan’s Dunkin’ Donuts in southwest suburban Bridgeview was robbed in a matter of minutes on Jan. 4.

“The two guys jumped over the counter,” Jordan said.

Surveillance pictures show two men jumping over the counter leaving with a few hundred dollars.

“She begged the guy, like, you know: ‘Just please don’t shoot me! I want to get home to my daughter!’” Jordan said, “and he told her, like, you know, ‘Shut up. You know, I’m not trying to kill you. Just give me the money!’”

Police said the same group of men who robbed Jordan’s store also robbed a location in Lisle and a Dominos’s in Downers Grove.

Devontae Johnson, 20, and at least two other teens were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen Mercedes Benz, ending in Oak Park.

Just Days before, Chicago Police pinned a 7-11 robbery and shooting in the Far Northwest Side’s Dunning neighborhood on 16-year old Larrion Brown.

But Brown is being treated and charged as an adult. He is accused of shooting the clerk twice – distinctly using his left hand to pull the trigger.

Brown got away less than $40. It was his first stop on a crime spree spanning four cities in four days.

The investigators from several police departments are now comparing notes, surveillance video, and crime scene evidence in effort to see if the crimes are connected.

Brown was arrested about two weeks after the 7-11 shooting, so it is unclear if he is involved with the crimes in the western suburbs. Several departments say that they looking into a possible link between all of the crimes.