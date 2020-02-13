WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A man wearing socks with no shoes tried to stop a thief from taking off with his sport-utility vehicle in unincorporated Wheaton Thursday.

The thief got away, though the owners did get the vehicle back. But as CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, it was all caught on doorbell video.

What would you do? A guy steals an SUV from under the nose of a suburban dad. Dad takes chase —– in his socks. What happens next? Only our 10 p.m. newscast @cbschicago knows. pic.twitter.com/ozUijRUNVY — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 14, 2020

The DuPage County Sheriff’s police reportedly know the subject. He is suspected in other car thefts in the area and could be dangerous.

Tracks remained in the snow hours after the Thursday morning chase after the Sewell family’s stolen Nissan SUV.

Their doorbell camera shows a man in a blue hooded jacket walking up to the front door and looking around. Afterward, he quickly walks back to the sport-utility vehicle that is running in the driveway and takes right off.

Kevin Sewell runs out the door after the man, chasing him all the way down the snowy street – screaming, “What is going on? What are you doing?”

“My husband got into our other car and tried to drive down the street to see if he could find him, but he had no luck,” said his wife, Catie Sewell.

Catie told us he had just dropped their kids off at school.

“He said: ‘You know, here’s some ice on the car. I’m going let the car run for a few minutes and defrost,’” Catie said.

Kevin thought he’d accidentally left the SUV in neutral when he saw it rolling down the driveway.

“Then he saw the man in the car who then turned down that street, was fishtailing, and he was off with our car,” Catie said.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s office was investigating Thursday night. They did not return requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the car was back in the driveway.

“They did find our car in Streamwood,” Catie said. “He left it on the side of the road.”

But there was no sign of the man who stole it, and possibly cars Thursday alone.

“He left it and I think took another person’s car,” Catie said.

The search for the man continued Thursday night.

“Crazy thinking back now,” Catie said. “But I’m just glad nobody was hurt so far.”

Again, we are told the man is known to law enforcement and possibly dangerous, so anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him. Just call 911.