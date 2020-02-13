CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is falling and bitter cold temperatures are on the way.
Chicago areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory through lunchtime Thursday. The advisory will remain in effect longer in Northwest Indiana due to lake effect snow.
Due to high winds and waves, there is a Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect for Northwest Indiana. There is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for Cook County.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, 18-foot waves are possible in NW Indiana throughout the day.
Cold temperatures are approaching with arctic winds, bringing temperatures around 1 degree by Friday morning.
Temperatures will rise back to the 30s and 40s by the weekend.