CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — A teenager who fled Honduras for a better life was out of the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thursday night, and was back with her friends and classmates.
Meydi Guzman Rivas, 18, was detained in October after the government claimed she missed the immigration hearing.
Meydi and her father fled Honduras after a gang threatened her life two years ago.
They were stopped by U.S. Border Patrol, but released contingent on regular appearances in Immigration Court. Both were seeking asylum through that process, but they were detained when they showed up at court for an appearance in October.
The government said they had missed a hearing before that.
Meydi ended up being taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center at the southern tip of Illinois.
She had been on track to graduate from Crystal Lake Central High School in the spring before her detention.
Her father was still in ICE custody as of Thursday night. Attorneys were working on his release as well.