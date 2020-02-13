CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead of a gunshot in a parked car Thursday in an alley near 99th and State streets.
Around 12:15 p.m., a neighbor noticed that a vehicle had been parked since the early-morning hours in his alley in the 9900 block of South State Street, on the cusp of the Fernwood and Roseland neighborhoods.
The neighbor went out and investigated himself, and found a man dead in the car with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, police said.
There was no information late Thursday about who shot the man.
Area South detectives are investigating.