CHICAGO (CBS)– A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Rosemont Thursday morning.
🚨#TrafficAlert🚨The Rosemont Public Safety Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at Balmoral Avenue & Park Place. Please avoid the area if possible. W/B Balmoral is shut down to one lane. #Rosemont #RPSD pic.twitter.com/3LcX3rG1Lf
— Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) February 13, 2020
According to police Supt. Donald Stephens, the Rosemont Public Safety Department is investigating the crash at Balmoral Avenue and Park Place.
Officials said commuters should avoid the area. Westbound Balmoral Avenue is down to one lane.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.