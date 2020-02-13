REALTIME WEATHER:Snow Through Day On Thursday, Bitter Cold To Follow
CHICAGO (CBS)– A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Rosemont Thursday morning.

According to police Supt. Donald Stephens, the Rosemont Public Safety Department is investigating the crash at Balmoral Avenue and Park Place.

Officials said commuters should avoid the area. Westbound Balmoral Avenue is down to one lane.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 