GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — As the White Sox work out at Camelback Ranch in Glendale Arizona, free-agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel is getting to know his new teammates.
Just like Craig Kimbrel with the Cubs, Keuchel sat out the first part of las season waiting for a contract.
But that was not the case this offeseason. The Sox ponied up more than $55 million over three years.
And Keuchel is glad to be in Spring Training this year.
“What’s usually the most fun is the first couple days, kind of putting names to faces and so on and so forth. But the stress of just kind of every pitch, I mean it just kind of makes your blood flow to a point of you just get excited,” Keuchel said. “So this is definitely a fun time.”