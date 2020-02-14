  • CBS 2On Air

By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — After a frigid Friday, warmer returns on Saturday with some clouds and snow showers.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, the warm up begins overnight.

FRIDAY:  Expect a low of 14 with breezy skies and increasing clouds.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 33. There will be a chance of snow showers in the late afternoon going into the evening hours.

EXTENDED: Temps will continue on a gradual warming trend through Monday. Showers are possible Monday with temperatures dropping again through the middle of the week.

