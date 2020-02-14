DEERFIELD (CBS) — Charges have been filed against a woman who struck a child while driving on Deerfield Road, leaving the boy for dead.

Stacy A. Shapiro, 46, of Northbrook, surrendered herself to authorities at the Deerfield Police Department after she was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. The felony punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison and fines not to exceed $25,000.

Bond on the warrant was set at $250,000. Shapiro was processed and released after posting 10 percent of the required bond. A preliminary court date has been set for Feb. 18.

Chase Thompson, 12, was struck last Friday night on Deerfield Road and remains in critical condition in Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The boy’s dad had offered a $10,000 reward for to the driver, provided that the driver surrendered. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported, the dad, Thad Thompson, was saying Wednesday that his unconventional approach worked.

“They’ve identified the driver and have the car in their possession, and are continuing their investigation,” Thompson said.

At the time, Deerfield police told Thompson that they believe the person of interest brought to the police station is the driver who hit his son, <a href=”https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/02/09/deerfield-boy-hit-by-car-reward/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Chase</a>, last Friday night.

<img class=”size-large wp-image-1009383″ src=”https://chicago.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116062/2020/02/ChaseThompsonNew.jpg?w=420″ alt=”Chase Thompson” width=”420″ height=”552″ />

Police also told Thompson at the time that had the car that hit the boy.

Police took possession of a vehicle, a dark colored Ford Escape with front-end damage, believed to be involved in the crash shortly after 7 p.m. <a href=”https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/02/07/teenager-struck-by-hit-run-driver-in-north-suburban-deerfield/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>in the area of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place.</a>

All of this is the result of a tip that Thompson believes was spurred by his $10,000 offer.

“Absolutely, I think that idea that I had – which I don’t know where it came from,” Thompson said. “You know, I’m just glad that the little the turn-yourself-in legal fee thing – it generated a lot of interest.”

Thompson <a href=”https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/02/10/deerfield-dad-talks-about-offer-to-pay-10000-to-driver-who-hit-son-if-driver-surrenders/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>would have paid the driver</a> if that driver had surrendered by 7:07 p.m. this coming Friday – one week from the accident. But the driver did not surrender, so instead the reward will go to the tipster.

Chase is nonverbal, and is kept secure with double-cylinder locked doors at home. But with no jacket and no shoes, Chase still made it out of the family’s home this past Friday and was hit by the car.

Thompson feels his unconventional approach helped his son in the only way he is able.

“There are very few ways I could help Chase right now. I feel like I helped him, and you know, I get a little tingly saying that, because I’m relatively powerless right now to do anything but to help protect his future and provide some justice,” Thompson said.

Police told Thompson they think the driver hit the boy at a full 35 mph, never hitting the brakes.