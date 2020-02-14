  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least six people were shot, including three teenage girls, at an apartment building in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on Friday.

Some of those victims may have been shot outside the Parkway Gardens apartments, others were inside during a gathering.

All of the victims, ranging in age from 14 to 23 years old, were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened in the 6500 block of King Drive shortly after 9 p.m..

Police have King Drive shut down between 63rd and 67th Streets.

Dispatch reports indicated that some of the victims are childen and ambulances are transporting some of the wounded to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Developing …

 