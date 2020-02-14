CHICAGO (CBS) — A Purdue University Northwest student was shot in the leg early Friday while walking with three other students off campus in Hammond, Indiana.
The students were walking near 167th and Marshall, about five blocks away from campus, when someone in a dark-colored SUV pulled up and fired five shots, according to the university and Hammond police.
One of the students, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the leg.
All four ran to a nearby Walgreens at 169th and Kennedy, where they called 911.
An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
The school has notified all of the students’ families.
The Purdue Northwest Police Department and Hammond Police were investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Hammond police at 219-852-2991.