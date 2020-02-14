CHICAGO (CBS) — A horse barn fire at Tower Hill stables is burning out of control in the town of Hampshire, in the far northwest suburbs.
Crews are attemping to rescue animals, but it is unclear how many horses were at property or whether any were inside when the fire started.
The Burlington Fire Department responded to the barn, 12 N254 Tower, shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday.
According to its website, the Tower Hill stables is a 140 acre horse farm with 6 barns, 131 stalls.
The farm offers horse boarding, riding lessons and camps.