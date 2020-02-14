



Campaign Q and for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on Friday.

And many of the questions were about, you guessed it, new charges against Jussie Smollett. Some of them from CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov.

For Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, it’s been a rollercoaster week. She racked up another high-profile endorsement, from Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth.

“I know when she’s re-elected, she’ll keep making progress on the issues that matter to people all across Cook County,” Duckworth said.

But she was also back on the defensive after a special prosecutor and grand jury brought new charges against actor Jussie Smollett for staging his own attack, 11 months after Foxx’s office dismissed them.

“What I reminded folks is that the Cook County State’s Attorneys office did file 16 counts in this particular case. And Dan Webb followed suit following six. And so it is not surprising and I stand by that,” Foxx said.

CBS 2 didn’t get a chance to ask the state’s attorney why, if she stands by that, she dismissed the charges in the first place. In fact, Foxx took only a few questions at a campaign stop, artfully dodging those focused on what the new Smollet charges may mean for her politically.

“What I remind voters, and what I hear from voters across this county are the issues related to them directly,” Foxx said.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb has yet to issue his opinion on whether there was any wrongdoing by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in regards to the Smollett case. That will come later.

“We’ll take whatever criticism and responsibility that comes with the work of public leader,” Foxx added.

Criticism. But not any more questions. Foxx then attended a City Club luncheon where Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke about ending poverty. They mayor said her support for Foxx hasn’t wavered.

“I know Kim. I know her well,” Lightfoot said. “I know her heart and what she has and tends to accomplish as state’s attorney and I have total confidence in her.”

Webb has not indicated when he plans to release his findings on whether was wrongdoing in the Cook County State’s Attorneys office. But it’s expected to come down after the March 17 primary election.

