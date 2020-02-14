CHICAGO (CBS)– For the first time since 1988, the NBA All-Star game is back in Chicago.

Fans all over Chicago area celebrating with parties, fan fests and more. Here’s what you need to know about the NBA All-Star weekend.

NBA Crossover At Navy Pier

The three-day fan experience at Navy Pier focuses on the art, music and fashion that surround the game.

Tickets for the crossover start at just $20 and festivities start at 2 p.m. Friday and runs through the weekend.

A court is set up and the event will feature interactive experiences, perfect for the whole family.

Celebrity Game At Wintrust Arena

On Friday at 6 p.m. celebrities will compete at the Wintrust Arena in South Loop.

Watch celebrities including Chance The Rapper, Common and Hannibal Buress compete with NBA legends and artists.

NBA Rising Stars

Friday night, NBA’s rookies and sophomore will compete at the United Center in the Rising Stars Game. Tickets are sold out.

NBA All-Star Practices/ Media Day

Fans can watch the NBA All-Star practices Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to noon as the players train for Sunday’s game.

In addition to practice, fans can watch interviews with All Stars as part of Media Day.

This event is sold out.

All-Star Saturday Night

Saturday night, as the main event approaches, players will compete in the skills competition, the 3-point shootout and the ever-popular slam dunk contest.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine is in the 3-point shootout and is competing to be the first ever NBA player to win both the slam dunk contest and 3-point shootout.

2020 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game will tip off Sunday at the United Center at 7 p.m. in Chicago for the first time in 32 years.

Chicago’s Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper will headline event. Hudson will perform a special tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Ticket prices vary, but most start at $1,000.

Special Events

There are plenty of parties and events going on this weekend throughout the city.

Former President Barack Obama will be back home in Chicago hosting a round table discussion with NBA players.

Nordstrom is having an All-Star event at the Michigan Avenue Store on Friday.