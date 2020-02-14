Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a Thai restaurant to a cafe and event space, read on to see the newest spots to arrive near you.
Kilwins
Looking for a new chocolatier and shop and candy store to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more? There’s a new Kilwins outpost in town, located in Wrigleyville at 3519 N. Clark St., Suite C106-A.
Kilwins offers ice cream, fudge, brittle, caramel corn and more sweet treats. It features 24 flavors of ice cream.
I’m Vegan And Vegetarian
New to 2907 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview is I’m Vegan And Vegetarian.
The new spot specializes in Thai cuisine. It serves soups, salads, curry, pad thai, rice noodles and more.
Kabobchi
New to 1519 W. Taylor St. in University Village is Kabobchi, a Mediterranean spot. With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Kabobchi so far.
The restaurant specializes in Mediterranean cuisine. Everything at the restaurant is certified Halal. On the menu, look for the chicken and beef shawarma, kebabs, lentil soup and more.
Nomad Chicago
New to 820 N. Franklin St. in the Near North is Nomad Chicago, a cafe and venues and event space, offering home decor and more.
The cafe serves organic food sourced from local vendors. It offers home goods, accessories and beauty products in its retail space. The event space is available for meetings, private parties, workshops and more.