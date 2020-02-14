  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon in an apartment building fire in the South Shore neighborhood.

The Fire Department responded to the fire at a three-story courtyard apartment building near 67th and Cornell.

Fire Department officials said the fire was contained to a single apartment and was extinguished by about 4:30 p.m., but crews were checking to make sure it hadn’t spread to the attic.

One woman suffered burn injuries, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition.

Paramedics were checking a second person for possible smoke inhalation injuries.