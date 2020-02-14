CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon in an apartment building fire in the South Shore neighborhood.
The Fire Department responded to the fire at a three-story courtyard apartment building near 67th and Cornell.
6700 block of Cornell large apt complex fire in one unit. Fire contained to one unit. Checking for extension in cockloft. One patient from fire. Main body is extinguished. pic.twitter.com/GITFpVng0z
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 14, 2020
Fire Department officials said the fire was contained to a single apartment and was extinguished by about 4:30 p.m., but crews were checking to make sure it hadn’t spread to the attic.
One woman suffered burn injuries, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition.
Paramedics were checking a second person for possible smoke inhalation injuries.