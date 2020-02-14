CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — Former President Barack Obama — a huge basketball fan, officially the game’s First Fan during his eight years in office made an unannounced appearance at an NBA Cares event.
It was part of the All-Star weekend in his hometown of Chicago with several of the league’s top rookies, second-year players and coaches.
The event Friday was for volunteers to fill several backpacks with school supplies, and that work predictably stopped when Obama walked into the room.
It’s a big day in Chicago as @NBAAllStar returns to our city for the first time since 1988. But before tipoff we’re kicking things off with a day of service for neighborhood kids at @ChiPubSchools with @BarackObama and the @NBA Rising Stars. pic.twitter.com/RtSei0FSsj
— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) February 14, 2020