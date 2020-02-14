  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barack Obama, NBA, NBA All-Star Game, NBA All-Star Weekend, NBA Cares, President Obama

CHICAGO (AP/CBS) Former President Barack Obama — a huge basketball fan, officially the game’s First Fan during his eight years in office made an unannounced appearance at an NBA Cares event.

It was part of the All-Star weekend in his hometown of Chicago with several of the league’s top rookies, second-year players and coaches.

The event Friday was for volunteers to fill several backpacks with school supplies, and that work predictably stopped when Obama walked into the room.