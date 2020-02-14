CHICAGO (CBS) — Two existing medical marijuana dispensaries will now be open for business for recreational weed users in the suburbs.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) approved licenses for two more same-site establishments, bringing the total number of same-site dispensaries in the state to 48.
The two dispensaries added to the list are Mindful Dispensary in Addison and Nature’s Care Company located in Rolling Meadows.
The IDFPR said it expects to get more applications as municipalities across the state adopt rezoning ordinances so they can participate in selling medical and recreational marijuna.
Illinois legalized recreational weed on January 1 of this year. Medical marijuana was approved for sale in the state back in 2013. According to the state’s department of public health (IDPH) Illinois has approved more than 98,000 applications for the Medical Cannabis Registry Program as of January 2020.
The first week recreational pot was legal, there were nearly $11 million dollars in sales.
Anyone 21 and over can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC in cannabis-infused products and up to five grams of cannabis concentrate.
