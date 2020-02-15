CHICAGO (CBS) — With a few days left to enjoy the Chicago Auto Show, CBS 2’s Ed Curran took a look at the 2020 Genesis G70, a powerful, sporty sedan.
The G70 has smooth, powerful acceleration. A 365 HP engine with 378 pound-feet of torque gets you from zero to 60 in about 4.5 seconds. IF you’ve been impressed by the Kia Stinger, the Genesis G70 shares a lot of the same bones. Think about giving it a try if the Stinger is not your kind of car.
You’re going to find power, handling, comfort and safety. It’s a lot of car.
You get a lot for your money with the Genesis.
Ed recently drove the BMW 340I, and it’s a wonderful high performance sedan. Compared to the Genesis, it probably has more oomph and sportier tougher handling.
But for the difference in price and the beautiful interior the Genesis has, it’s really worth a test drive.