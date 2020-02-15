AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Five people who were killed in an Aurora mass shooting will be remembered Saturday one year after the attack.
Flags will be flown at half-staff in the west suburb in memory of Russel Beyer, Vincente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard and Trevor Wehner, who all died in the shooting at the Henry Pratt Company.
The shooter was their coworker who had lost his job.
Five Aurora police officers were also hurt.
“Over this last year we have managed to almost heal from the physical wounds our officers incurred, but there are a lot of emotional wounds and burdens our first responders carry with them,” said Aurora Chief of Police Kristen Ziman.
Police on the scene engaged in a shootout with the gunman. He was then shot and killed.