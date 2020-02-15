CHICAGO (CBS) – Six people were shot on the 6500 block of S. King Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.
Chicago Police say it started inside an apartment and then spilled into a hallway.
The victims include two 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl, an 18-year boy, a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.
The 18-year-old boy, 23-year-old woman and one of the 14-year-old girls are all in critical condition. The 20-year-old man is listed in serious condition. The other two teenage girls are in good condition.
They went to Comer Children’s Hospital, University of Chicago and Stroger.
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.