CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with accidentally shooting a 14-year-old girl in Little Village this weekend.
Police said at 12:12 p.m. Saturday, the girl was shot in the cheek in the 2400 block of South Troy Street. Police said the boy was handling a gun, which went off.
The boy was taken into custody, and on Sunday he was charged as a juvenile with one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.