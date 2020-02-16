Filed Under:14-Year-Old Girl, 15-Year-Old Boy, Accidental Discharge, Chicago Crime, Chicago News, Little Village, Troy Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with accidentally shooting a 14-year-old girl in Little Village this weekend.

Police said at 12:12 p.m. Saturday, the girl was shot in the cheek in the 2400 block of South Troy Street. Police said the boy was handling a gun, which went off.

The boy was taken into custody, and on Sunday he was charged as a juvenile with one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.