CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the oldest living Holocaust survivors has died.
For 60 years Chicago jeweler Edward Kahn counted gems from queens, princes and Hollywood royalty among his collections.
He and his wife Adele built the House of Kahn, one of the finest estate jewelers in the world, with locations in Chicago and Palm Beach, Florida.
Kahn died on Valentine’s Day.
Just six weeks ago he announced plans to retire, saying his daughter Tobina Kahn would take of the locations on the Magnificent Mile and in Palm Beach.
Kahn, who lost both of his parents and his sister in the Holocaust, came to this country from Romania 60 years ago with just $100 in his pocket and grew a jewelry empire.
He is survived by his wife, three children and two granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, Kahn’s family is requesting charitable donations to the New Synagogue of Palm Beach.
Edward Kahn was 103 years old.