CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in critical condition late Sunday after being shot on Belmont Avenue on the city’s Far Northwest Side.
Around 3:05 p.m., two men were quarreling on the street in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue – just west of Narragansett Avenue on the cusp of the Schorsch Village and Montclare communities.
The shooting reportedly happened at a Shell gas station.
One man took out a gun and fired at the other, striking him twice in the torso, police said.
The gunman ran off in an unknown direction.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Area North detectives were investigating late Sunday.