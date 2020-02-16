  • CBS 2On Air

Belmont Avenue, Far Northwest Side, Montclare, Narragansett Avenue, Schorsch Village, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in critical condition late Sunday after being shot on Belmont Avenue on the city’s Far Northwest Side.

Around 3:05 p.m., two men were quarreling on the street in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue – just west of Narragansett Avenue on the cusp of the Schorsch Village and Montclare communities.

The shooting reportedly happened at a Shell gas station.

One man took out a gun and fired at the other, striking him twice in the torso, police said.

The gunman ran off in an unknown direction.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating late Sunday.