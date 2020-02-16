  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man robbed a Walgreens pharmacy of opioids at knifepoint Sunday in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Around 1:30 p.m., the man entered the Walgreens at 3153 W. Irving Park Rd., at Kedzie Avenue, and went straight to the pharmacy, police said.

The man took out a knife and jumped over the counter, demanding opioids from a 25-year-old on-scene witness, police said.

The man then took other property by force and fled north on Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.