CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for four days from West Rogers Park.
Ajia Omagbaluwaje was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the 2800 block of West Touhy Avenue, police said.
She has not contacted her family since then.
Ajia is a black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.