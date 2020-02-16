CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police SWAT officers rescued a person who had fallen into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan Saturday morning.
Video shows a person walking close to the edge of the lake around 7:15 a.m. before walking out of frame. Another person jogging down the sidewalk then notices a 22-year-old man in the lake. From the sidewalk, the jogger begins trying to flag down traffic near the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.
When no one stopped after two minutes, the good Samaritan can be seen crossing Lake Shore Drive to call 911.
Later video shows first responders arriving as the man who fell in the lake treads water by the ice.
Two SWAT officers can be seen rescuing the man as other first responders arrive and place a blanket over him.
A pair of CPD SWAT officers rescued an individual who had fallen into Lake Michigan near the 600 block of N Lake Shore Drive on the morning of Feb. 15. The individual was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/zyGkbMQVRc pic.twitter.com/fo8cJWZ4WM
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 16, 2020
At the end of the video the man is carried to an ambulance.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.