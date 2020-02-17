CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain mixed with a little snow will continue through the evening this Presidents’ Day Monday.
Temperatures climbed into the upper 30s Monday afternoon, so no accumulation was expected.
Overnight, the showers end as the low drops to 31. On Tuesday, expect clouds early followed by some sunshine in the afternoon, and a high of 37.
Colder, but drier weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Skies will be mostly clear from Wednesday through Friday, with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Rain returns next Sunday.