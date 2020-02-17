Man Critically Injured After Crashing Into Tree And Utility Pole In WaukeganA 2006 Ford Econoline was headed north on Green Bay Road near Keith Avenue around 12:50 p.m., when the driver crossed into oncoming traffic. The van hit the curb, struck a tree, then a utility pole, and rolled onto its side.

1 Wounded In Shooting On Chicago SkywayPolice said, around 11:35 a.m., the 32-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a car on the Skyway, when a gray van pulled up alongside the car and someone inside started shooting.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's Future In Question If His Law License Is SuspendedA prominent supporter of Indiana’s attorney general is arguing that a proposed suspension of his law license over allegations of drunkenly groping four women is excessive and that even the proposed punishment wouldn’t force him from office.

Chicago RealTime Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Ending Monday NightRain mixed with a little snow will continue through the evening this Presidents’ Day Monday.