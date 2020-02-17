CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are warming up and rain is ahead.
Rain chances later today pic.twitter.com/StlpBhx3Ff
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 17, 2020
Monday’s temperatures are in the upper 30s, low 40s and rain showers are expected throughout the day. The evening commute could be impacted by rain.
Not a giant amount of rain, but some accum expected pic.twitter.com/Sj9Q4VEgoM
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 17, 2020
Rain chances are higher after 10 a.m.
Cool Midweek…but the weekend looks dry and warmer! pic.twitter.com/EmUKRS026S
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 17, 2020
Most the week will be calm with little chances for precipitation.
Colder than average for a chunk of this week. Normal is up to 36! pic.twitter.com/H7yufNmxZD
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 17, 2020
Temperatures will drop to the 20s by Wednesday and rebound back into the 40s by the weekend.