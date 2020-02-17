  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are warming up and rain is ahead.

Monday’s temperatures are in the upper 30s, low 40s and rain showers are expected throughout the day. The evening commute could be impacted by rain.

Rain chances are higher after 10 a.m.

Most the week will be calm with little chances for precipitation.

Temperatures will drop to the 20s by Wednesday and rebound back into the 40s by the weekend.