CHICAGO (CBS) — The urgent search for a gunman who opened fire on a car while driving on the Chicago Skyway.
CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday from the University of Chicago Medical Center where the victim was taken.
The victim was shot in the left leg and at last check we’ve been told that his condition has stabilized. It began with a ShotSpotter alert around 11:30 Monday morning.
Chicago police said a 32-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a car on the Chicago Skyway near 79th Street when a gray van pulled up alongside the car and someone inside started shooting.
The view from Chopper 2 revealed several bullet holes through the windshield, back window and passenger side window of the car. Crews also captured video of a young girl on the scene.
A Chicago Fire Department source told CBS 2 there were a total of three people in the car, including a child.
There is surveillance camera where the Skyway and Dan Ryan split, but there does not appear to be one near 79th where police said the shooting took place. So far there have been no reports of other drivers or their cars being hit by bullets.
The only description of the person or persons responsible: A gray Honda Odyssey the passenger side window is broken with newspaper and brown tape on it.
No one was in custody and area central detectives are investigating.