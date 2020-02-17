



— One month before an accused scammer was due back in court on charges of fraud, a group of sisters said he is now scamming people using social media.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra sat down with the Duggan sisters, who claim to be the latest victims of Ed Kavanaugh.

“This is the reason why we hired him,” said Annie Duggan, as she showed Parra the repairs on the exterior of her house for which she hire Kavanaugh.

But the once-friendly face around the Duggan sisters’ yard is now one that keeps them awake at night.

“I find him to be really a scary person to me now, to know that I invited this felon; this convict; this con artist into my home,” added Mary Duggan.

The Duggan sisters trusted Kavanaugh with $8,000. They hired him, but they had no idea about his past – until now.

“I have about 11 pages, single-spaced, of information that we’ve compiled over the last 10 days,” said Clare Duggan.

She said through her own investigation, she has found Kavanaugh’s criminal record dating back roughly a quarter of a century. His background shows various charges – and even recent convictions – of fraud.

Facebook, Clare Duggan said, is Kavanaugh’s latest hunting ground.

“I found at this point about 60 different aliases. He recruits via mommy, like, neighborhood groups. He uses a false name at that point to give the referral, pretending that he’s a local mom,” she said.

In 2018, Addison police arrested Kavanaugh on two counts of violating the Assumed Business Name Act and operating a business without a license.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office is trying to ban him from “advertising or selling any appliances.”

But in December 2019, there was Kavanaugh in the Duggans’ living room, discussing doing just that.

“Giving him a cup of tea when he had a sore throat – he’s very charming, and you know, it makes you feel like you’re safe and he’s here to help you,” Clare Duggan said.

Another photo showed Kavanaugh on a ladder in the sisters’ backyard just this month.

Parra decided to give him a call. He was not happy, but he denied any wrongdoing or any fraud, and he even denied knowing the Duggan sisters at first.

But Kavanaugh said we didn’t have the full story. He refused, however, to be interviewed.

When Parra asked if Kavanaugh had heard anything about the Attorney General’s office, he said no – despite the fact that they filed a lawsuit against him back in October 2018, and the fact that he is due back in court less than a month from now on March 12.

The AG’s office said they also have a pending criminal case against him. He was indicted on charges of home repair fraud and theft.

The Duggan sisters said they know the Attorney General’s office is hard at work, but they are left to wonder how he is still out there to be hired in the first place.

“Time is ticking,” Clare Duggan said. “Every day he’s out there, he’s potentially scamming other families.”

The Attorney General’s office said victims of fraud should always file a complaint on their website, or call the Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 243-0618.

Meanwhile, Clare Duggan just started a Kavanaugh victims hotline, which can be reached at (312) 600-5350 or by email at kavanaugh.victims@gmail.com.

