CHICAGO (CBS) — Expectations are running high for Chicago baseball fans, especially today with the Cubs and White Sox officially opening camp and holding their first full squad workout of the spring.
The Sox have added some beef to their lineup. We got our first sighting of free agent slugger Edwin Encarnación at Camelback Ranch.
He’s 37 now, but the guy can still hit. He’s on a run of eight straight seasons with at least 30 home runs.
Off the field, he’s mentored White Sox rising star Eloy Jiménez since he was 14-years-old. Eloy is giddy to have Encarnación on the South Side.
“After I found out he was going to sign with us, I said ‘welcome home’” said Jiménez. Encarnación told him the White Sox could “change the game.”
“Now I think we have a really good lineup. We’re going to change the game too,” Jimenez said, barely containing his excitement.
With the firepower in this revamped White Sox lineup, fans are also feeling the excitement that has Jimenez giddy.
