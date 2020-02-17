CHICAGO (CBS) — A teacher who worked at an Albany Park neighborhood elementary school has been charged with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, police said Monday.
Sara Damyan, 33, was charged with criminal sexual assault on claims that she had sexual contact with the boy.
Damyan worked as a special education teacher at Alessandro Volta Elementary School, at 4950 N. Avers Ave. The school is part of the Chicago Public Schools system.
The Chicago Public Schools said Damyan was removed from her position in March 2019 and has not been employed by the district this school year.