CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wisconsin man was critically injured when his van crashed and rolled over Monday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.
Lake County Sheriff’s police said a 2006 Ford Econoline was headed north on Green Bay Road near Keith Avenue around 12:50 p.m., when the driver crossed into oncoming traffic.
The van hit the curb, struck a tree, then a utility pole, and rolled onto its side.
The driver, a 52-year-old man from Kenosha, was lying outside of the van when Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene. Police said it was not immediately clear if he was thrown from the vehicle in the crash, or if he crawled out of the van afterward.
The victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.