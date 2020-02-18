CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice, sunny stretch of weather is coming up, but some colder temps also come with the territory.
The system that brought us rain has moved off to the northeast, dragging a cold front into our area. This is why we’re experiencing breezy conditions with a colder northwest wind that’s gusting into the 25 mph range.
The 1 p.m. 36-degree temperature feels like 27. Clouds are moving east and thinning out to reveal more sunshine as the day goes on.
After a high in the upper 30s Tuesday, our temperatures will plummet for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see middle to upper 20s on Wednesday and settle in around 25 for Thursday. That’s a dozen degrees below the norm.
There is little chance for rain around here until the end of the weekend.