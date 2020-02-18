Looking to try the best cafes in town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1. Cafecito
First on the list is Cafecito. Located at 7 N. Wells in the Loop, the cafe and Cuban spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the most popular cafe in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,959 reviews on Yelp.
2. Blue Sky Bakery & Cafe
Next up is North Center’s Blue Sky Bakery & Cafe, situated at 3720 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Waveland Avenue and Grace Street). With 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and cafe has proved to be a local favorite.
3. Over Easy Cafe
Ravenswood’s Over Easy Cafe, located at 4943 N. Damen Ave. (between Ainslie and Argyle streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 1,461 reviews.
4. 3 Arts Club Café
3 Arts Club Café, a cafe and traditional American and Mediterranean spot in the Gold Coast, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,076 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1300 N. Dearborn St. (between Schiller and Goethe streets) to see for yourself.