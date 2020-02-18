BREAKING NEWSPresident Trump Commutes Sentence Of Rod Blagojevich, Ending His 14-Year Setence After Nearly Eight Years
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were warning the public of a man who sexually abused a child in a restaurant bathroom in River North.

The abuse happened at 8:20 a.m. Monday in a restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said. The stretch of Clark Street between Huron and Ohio streets is home to several popular tourist-destination restaurants, but police did not specify the one where the abuse happened.

River North Sexual Abuse Suspect

Police say this man sexually abused a child in a restaurant bathroom in River North on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Credit: Chicago Police)

The suspect was described as a man wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, and white gym shoes, carrying a white bag.

Police advised parents always to be aware of their children’s surroundings, ensure children are always escorted and never left alone, and urge children to use caution in public places and not to talk to strangers.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chicago Police Special Investigations detectives at (312) 492-3810, or submit tips anonymously to CPDTIP.com.