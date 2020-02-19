CHICAGO (CBS)– Following his release from federal prison, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and his wife Patti are expected to address the public outside of their house Wednesday.
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is on a plane back home after President Trump commuted his 14 year prison sentence today. We are with him. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vfApLOZ1yA
— Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) February 19, 2020
Blagojevich was released from FCI Englewood prison in Colorado late Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump announced that he was commuting the former governor’s sentence. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov caught up to Blagojevich at Denver International Airport.
As he prepared to get on a flight back to Chicago Tuesday night, Blagojevich expressed gratitude to Trump for commuting his 14-year prison sentence.
Blagojevich was arrested at his home in December 2008, on charges accusing him of seeking to personally benefit from his position as governor; including trying to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat once held by Barack Obama before he was elected president in 2008.
After two trials, Blagojevich was convicted of more than a dozen corruption counts and sentenced to 14 years in prison. He has been behind bars since March 2012.
Blagojevich said he will address the public at 11 a.m.
This is a developing story.