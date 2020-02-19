CHICAGO (CBS) — A sunny but cold day in Chicago will give way to more clouds as we enter the late afternoon and evening hours.
There is the possibility that flurries or a little light snow will come through the area Wednesday evening due to an upper level disturbance.
It won’t be a big deal, with flurries for most, but a dusting is possible in spots. It’ll also be a little breezy.
Cold air rushing in will keep flurries to light snow going through the night in parts of Northwest Indiana, particularly Porter County.
The low for Wednesday night is a frigid 9 degrees.
Thursday is another sunny and cold day for Chicago. The normal high is 37 and we’re expecting temperatures to only top out around 23.
Friday sees temperatures back to normal, sunny and 38. Temps take a nice jump into the mid and upper 40s this weekend with rain by Monday.