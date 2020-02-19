HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — A man was arrested and charged Wednesday with leaving a man dead in a hit-and-run in Harvey last fall.
David Martin, 26, of Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failing to stop at a stop sign in the Nov. 9 incident in the 15000 block of South Hoyne Avenue.
Harvey police said Martin was traveling south on Hoyne Avenue at 150th Street when he blew through a stop sign and hit Laval J. White on the driver’s side front door.
Martin and an unidentified passenger ran off, police said.
White was pronounced dead at Ingalls Hospital, police said.
Police did not indicate how they found Martin and identified him as the driver.