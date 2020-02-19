Filed Under:Chicago, Pitchfork, Pitchfork lineup, summer music festivals, Union Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival lineup was announced Wednesday.

The musical festival will return to Chicago this summer for the 15th year.

The 2020 lineup includes Angel Olsen, Jehnny Beth, Run the Jewels, Twin Peaks, Oso Oso and Yaeji.

Pitchfork will run from July 17 through 19 in Union Park.