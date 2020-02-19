CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival lineup was announced Wednesday.
🌈 The moment you've all been waiting for…the lineup for #P4Kfest's 15th year is here!
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/Kk61CfqFxu pic.twitter.com/lNWbh5Pcjx
— Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) February 19, 2020
The musical festival will return to Chicago this summer for the 15th year.
The 2020 lineup includes Angel Olsen, Jehnny Beth, Run the Jewels, Twin Peaks, Oso Oso and Yaeji.
Pitchfork will run from July 17 through 19 in Union Park.