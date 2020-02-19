CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a hotel in Bronzeville Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at Michigan Avenue and Pershing Road, police said.
Police were notified of gunfire by a ShotSpotter alert, and came to the parking lot of the Amber Inn Hotel, 3901 S. Michigan Ave., to find a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds.
The victim as rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was pronounced dead there, police said.
Eight 9mm shells were found at the scene, and a gun was also recovered from the victim at the hospital, police said.
Police were able to find the suspect’s vehicle on video. It was described as a newer Jeep Patriot with no front plate, an unknown rear plate, and possible cardboard on the driver’s ‘side window, police said.
The vehicle was last seen headed east on Pershing Road and then south on Prairie Avenue, police said.
Video also shows the victim walking into the hotel parking lot from Pershing Road, and approaching the offending vehicle on the passenger side – at which point he is shot once. He then flees, and is shot several more times, police said.
Police believe robbery was the motive.