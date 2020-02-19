



— A woman who is battling cancer while far away from home received a special message of hope from her daughter this week.

Michele Schambach, 65, arrived at Ohio’s Cleveland Clinic from Guatemala on Wednesday for follow-up care of an aggressive brain tumor.

Her daughter, Marie Schambach, a physician who also lives in Guatemala, spotted snow outside the clinic’s main campus.

“I looked out the window and saw a big blank slate, and thought I could write something on it,” she told CNN.

It was the first time Marie had ever seen snow and it inspired her to write a message to lift her mom’s spirits.

On Friday, Valentine’s Day, she wrote in giant letters “MOM BE BRAVE.”

“I told my dad, “Wake my mom! Tell her to go to the window,” Marie said. “She was happy, so, so happy.”

Schambach said support for her mother began pouring in after the clinic tweeted out a photo of the message.

A beautiful message was left at our main campus today.

To the person who wrote it, you've touched our hearts. ❤️#MomBeBrave pic.twitter.com/doY9x6QcAz — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) February 14, 2020

“So happy to have so many people praying for my mom. It makes her smile,” Schambach said.

On Saturday, Michele’s white blood cells were up. The doctor said the medicine kicked in, but Marie had another theory.

“The medicine helps, but it’s from a lot of support and a lot of prayer.”