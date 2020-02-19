CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with child endangerment, after a 7-year-old girl accidentally shot her 11-year-old brother with a gun she found in their home in the North Lawndale neighborhood over the weekend.
Police said the girl found the gun Friday night at a home in the 3100 block of West Fillmore Street, and as she was handling it, it went off, and a bullet struck her brother in the neck.
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. He was one of at least 11 children who were shot over the past weekend in Chicago.
On Saturday, police arrested 39-year-old Lucreshai Curtis. She has since been charged with two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.
Curtis is due to appear in court on March 20.