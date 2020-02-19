CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching two men suspected in an armed robbery in Naperville.
According to police, the two offenders arranged to meet with an individual selling a “high-value item.” Police said the suspects approached the victim with a handgun, grabbed the item and fled the scene.
The suspects, who appear to be in their 20s, drove off in a red vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6666.
Police encourage anyone selling or picking up items to use the Naperville Police Department lobby or parking lot as a safe location to meet.