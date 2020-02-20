  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canada Goose, Canada Goose Coat Robberies, The Loop


CHICAGO (CBS)– Another Canada Goose coat was stolen right off the person wearing it.

A man said he was walking in The Loop when someone with a gun came up behind him and demanded the jacket.

The incident took place around midnight near Madison and Michigan.

The man told police he was talking on his phone at the time of the incident.

He handed over the jacket and wasn’t hurt. The suspect drove off in a red Range Rover Sport.

CBS 2 reported several similar robberies last year where thieves targeted people wearing Canada Goose coats.