CHICAGO (CBS)– Another Canada Goose coat was stolen right off the person wearing it.
A man said he was walking in The Loop when someone with a gun came up behind him and demanded the jacket.
The incident took place around midnight near Madison and Michigan.
The man told police he was talking on his phone at the time of the incident.
He handed over the jacket and wasn’t hurt. The suspect drove off in a red Range Rover Sport.
CBS 2 reported several similar robberies last year where thieves targeted people wearing Canada Goose coats.