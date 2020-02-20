  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is on the way, right after Thursday’s bitter cold temperatures.

The high temperature Thursday is only in the mid 20s and morning temperatures are in the teens.

Friday is going to be sunny and breezy with temperatures climbing near 40 degrees.

Saturday’s temperatures will be even higher with temperatures near 50 degrees into Sunday. Warmer weather will continue into Tuesday.

High temperatures on Sunday night could bring rain or snow.